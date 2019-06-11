Kazakhstan: Tokayev named winner of presidency amid protests

An ally of Kazakhstan's former was named winner of the on Monday in a vote marred by a police crackdown on protesters who criticized the result as an orchestrated handover of power.

The in the Central Asian country said final results showed Kassym- won nearly 71 percent of the vote in Sunday's balloting.

Tokayev became acting when Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had led the country since its independence from the in 1991, abruptly stepped down. Shortly after Nazarbayev resigned, Kazakhstan's ruling party nominated Tokayev for presidency.

Some 500 people were taken into custody after police broke up rallies in Kazakhstan's two largest cities Sunday. Protests erupted again on Monday with people rallying in the capital Nur-Sultan, named after the former president,

An saw at least 100 people detained by police on a central square in Almaty on Monday morning.

The observers' mission of the on Monday criticized Kazakh authorities for dispersing the rallies. The OSCE said in a statement the police response "hampered the conduct of "



"While there was potential for Kazakhstan's early to become a force for political change, a lack of regard for fundamental rights, including detentions of peaceful protesters, and widespread voting irregularities on election day, showed scant respect for democratic standards," the statement said.

