KCR appoints journalist as advisor

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday appointed senior journalist and writer Tankasala Ashok as advisor to the government.

Ashok will be looking afterinter-state relations, an official release said.

He called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for appointing him as advisor.

Ashok had worked with leading newspapers including the Indian Express group in the past.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 19:30 IST

