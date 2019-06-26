KCR appoints journalist as advisor

: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday appointed senior journalist and writer Tankasala Ashok as advisor to the government.
Ashok will be looking afterinter-state relations, an official release said.
He called on the Chief Minister and thanked him for appointing him as advisor.
Ashok had worked with leading newspapers including the Indian Express group in the past.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU