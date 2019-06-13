UK group warns of Oman Sea incident as Japan PM visits Iran

A UK maritime safety group warned Thursday of an unspecified incident in the Gulf of and urged "extreme caution" amid heightened tensions between and and a high-stakes visit by the Japanese to

Iranian media claimed without offering any evidence that there had been an explosion in the area targeting tankers.

The Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy, put out the alert but did not elaborate on the incident. It said it was investigating.

Cmdr. Joshua Frey, a for the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, said his command was "aware" of a reported incident in the area. He declined to elaborate.

"We are working on getting details," Frey told Benchmark Brent crude, apparently reacting to the incident, rose in early trading Thursday to over USD 61, a 2.3% increase.

Iranian state television's website, citing the pro- Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen, said two tankers had been targeted in the Gulf of It offered no evidence to support the claim.

Emirati officials declined to immediately comment. The coordinates offered for the incident by the U.K. group put it some 45 kilometers (25 miles) off the Iranian coastline.

The maritime alert comes after what the has described as Iranian attacks on four tankers nearby, off the coast of the has denied being involved.

Those apparent attacks occurred off the Emirati port of Fujairah, also on the Gulf of Oman, approaching the critical Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the through which a third of all oil traded by sea passes.

The timing was especially sensitive as Japanese was visiting Iran on a high-stakes diplomacy mission. On Wednesday, after talks with Iranian Hassan Rouhani, Abe warned that any "accidental conflict" that could be sparked amid the heightened U.S.-Iran tensions must be avoided.

His message came just hours after Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi airport, wounding 26 people.

Abe was to meet with Iran's Ayatollah on Thursday, the second and final day of his visit.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Yoshihide Suga, a top government spokesman, told reporters that Abe's trip was intended to help de-escalate tensions in the Mideast but not specifically mediate between and

His remarks were apparently meant to downplay and lower expectations amid uncertain prospects for

Tensions have escalated in the Mideast as Iran appears poised to break the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord that the pulled out of last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)