Kejriwal asks people to follow lockdown; warns strict action for violators

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked people to observe the lockdown in place in the national capital to contain the spread of coronavirus. If anyone violates it, they would be facing strict action, he warned.
In an online media briefing, he also announced that 50 per cent of the DTC buses will be operational from Tuesday to ensure those involved in essential services do not face problems.
Kejriwal said the lockdown is for everyone's benefit and it is important to ensure that the virus does not spread further, and cited the examples of Italy and the US where the number of coronavirus was in hundreds initially but rose exponentially within weeks.
He said the Delhi government will take strict action against violators.
Kejriwal said on the first day of the lockdown, it was observed that several people involved in providing essential services reached late to work and faced several hassles.
"To ensure that they don't face problem, we will increase the DTC bus services to 50 per cent from Tuesday," Kejriwal said.
