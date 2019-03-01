Kejriwal welcomes Abhinandan back home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday welcomed the return Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, lauding his bravery and the courage of his family.
Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan Army after his fighter jet crashed in an air duel with a Pakistani F-16. He shot down the plane before his own went down, forcing him to eject.
"Welcome back Wing Commander Abhinandan. I salute your bravery and the courage of your family. India is proud of you," Kejriwal tweeted.
Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned home from Pakistan on Friday to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.
Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that the IAF pilot will be released. The fighter pilot is schedule to return to India after being released by Pakistan later tonight.
