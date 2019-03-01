Kejriwal welcomes Abhinandan back home

Friday welcomed the return (IAF) Abhinandan Varthaman, lauding his bravery and the courage of his family.

Abhinandan was captured by Army after his fighter jet crashed in an air duel with a Pakistani He shot down the plane before his own went down, forcing him to eject.

"Welcome back Wing Abhinandan. I salute your bravery and the courage of your family. is proud of you," tweeted.

Wing returned home from on Friday to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his was shot down.

Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border.

on Thursday announced that the IAF will be released. The fighter is schedule to return to after being released by Pakistan later tonight.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)