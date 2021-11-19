Kejriwal welcomes PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal farm laws

Kejriwal also condoled the deaths of more than 700 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation | Photo: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister on Friday welcomed the government's announcement to repeal the contentious farm laws, saying it is not just a victory of but also of democracy.

Kejriwal also condoled the deaths of more than 700 who lost their lives during the agitation.

During an online briefing, he said, "This golden day will be written in the pages of history like August 15 and January 26. The Centre bowed down to This is not just the victory of farmers but also the victory of democracy. This victory proves no matter which party or leader is there, your ego will not stand before people."



The farmers continued their agitation in a peaceful way and this was probably the longest and biggest struggle of its kind in the world.

"The government took all measures to end their agitation. They were branded terrorists, Khalistanis and even anti-national but they continued their struggle. This was independence struggle for them," he added.

The chief minister said that had the farm laws been repealed earlier, lives of over 700 farmers, who died during the protests, could have been saved.

"There is a sad part that more than 700 farmers lost their lives. Had the laws been repealed earlier, the lives of these farmers could have been saved. I salute these martyrs and their families. Nobody will forget your sacrifice," he said.

In a tweet in Hindi earlier, Kejriwal said, "Such a happy news has been received on Prakash Diwas. The three laws scrapped. More than 700 farmers martyred. Their sacrifice will remain immortal. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of the country saved farming and the farmers by risking their own lives. My tribute to farmers of my country."



Prime Minister on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

