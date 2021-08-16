PM Modi, Union ministers, leaders wish Arvind Kejriwal on birthday

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 53 on Monday, received wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, his counterparts from other states, diplomats and leaders of various political parties.
Kejriwal, born on August 16, 1968 at Siwani village in Haryana's Bhiwani, took to Twitter and thanked people for their greetings.
"Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted: "Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal ji on his birthday. I pray for his good health and long life!"
The early ones to greet Kejriwal on his birthday included MK Stalin and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Assam respectively.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished Kejriwal on his birthday.
Wishing @ArvindKejriwal ji a very happy birthday! I pray for your good health and well-being, always," Banerjee tweeted.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Deputy CM of Nagaland Yanthungo Patton also wished the Delhi CM on his birthday.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari in a tweet prayed for the good health and long life of the AAP supremo.
"Heartiest birthday congratulation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I pray to the god for your health and long life," Gadkari tweeted.
Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O' Farrell, also took to Twitter and said, "Best wishes on your birthday #Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji. Wishing you a happy and healthy year ahead."
BJP MP and the party's former chief Manoj Tiwari and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule were also among those who wished Kejriwal on his birthday.
Former Delhi BJP president Vijendar Gupta also extended birthday wishes to Kejriwal.
"Many congratulations and good wishes to Delhi Chief Minister and my colleague in Delhi Assembly Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. Pray to the god for your health and long life," Gupta tweeted.
Delhi Chief Minister, in a tweet, also paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayi on his death anniversary on Monday.
