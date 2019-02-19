Ker Guv seeks urgent report from Ker CM on Kasaragod killing

P Sathasivam Tuesday sought an urgent report from Chief Minister on the status of the police probe into the killing of two youth workers at in Kasaragod.

in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala had met the to brief him about the issue, a release from the Governor's office said.

Chennithala had informed the that the families of the victims were under utmost grief due to their personal loss and delay in arresting culprits.

Since the post of ADGP North was lying vacant for the last 6-8 months, monitoring of law and order in the district had been affected, the leader had alleged.

It was in this context that the governor sought the report from the chief minister, the release added.

The left government is facing the heat over the killings of Kripesh (24) and Sarath Lal (21), the Youth activists who were waylaid and attacked while returning home after attending a function on Sunday night.

Opposition Congress and have alleged that the killings were executed with the knowledge and support of the ruling CPI-M leadership.

has said the CPI(M) never promoted violence and asserted the party had no role in the recent killings.

The left party has also demanded a CBI probe.

State CPI(M) Tuesday reiterated that his party had no knowledge about the twin killings.

