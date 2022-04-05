Covid-19 pandemic: Kerala records 354 fresh cases and 56 deaths

logged 354 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 56 related deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 65,34,396 and the toll to 68,196.

Of the 67 deaths, three occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 64 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

Currently, there are 2,507 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said and added that the state has tested 17,360 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 282 people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 87, followed by Thrissur 54, Thiruvananthapuram 39 and Kozhikode 25.

