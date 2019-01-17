Kerala makes history, enters maiden Ranji semifinal

Scripting history, stormed into the semifinals of the for the first time with a 113-run win over on the third day of their quarterfinal match here Thursday.

This is the first time that the team has entered the last four stage of the prestigious domestic tournament in over six decades.

In the 2017-'18 season, the state made its maiden entry into the quarterfinal, but lost to Vidarbha.

In the semifinal, will take on the winner of the Vidarbha-Uttarakhand match.

Requiring 195 for a win, was shot out for 81 in 31.3 overs as (5 for 27) and (4 for 30) wrecked the strong rival batting line-up.

A jubilant Kerala said he believed the team can do well in the semifinal.

"We lost to Vidarbha last time, but I believe we can turn up better and beat them this time," he added.

On the match against Gujarat, he said scoring 185 in the first innings was crucial.

"Scoring 185 was a big total on this wicket and that proved to be importan," Baby said looking forward to the side's first ever semifinal.

Kerala Dav Whatmore, who helped win the 50-overs in 1996, said he was delighted with the team's performance.

He lauded the performance of the players, especially the bowlers and all-rounder Jalaj Saxena.

Thampi and Warrier did a fantastic job, he added.

Earlier, got off to a shaky start losing opener Kathan D Patel and Priyank Panchal in the sixth over itself.

Patel was bowled by Thampi, who then struck a big blow in the last ball of the same over, trapping the prolific Panchal (3) to leave the visitors tottering at 10 for 2.

Left-hander was the lone batsman to offer resistance with a fighting knock of 33 not out (70 balls, 4X4).

Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel, probably the biggest threat for Kerala, was run out for a duck due to a brilliant piece of fielding by his opposite number (Sachin Baby) with a direct hit from mid-on.

Dhruv Raval (17) was the only Gujarat batsman other than Shah to get into double figures as the visiting side struggled on a pitch that offered varied bounce.

The fifth-wicket partnership of 39 between Shah and Raval was the highest of the Gujarat second innings as the rest of the batting line-up failed to negotiate the impressive Thampi and Warrier.

Thampi, who was named man of the match, and Warrier finished with a match haul of eight wickets each.

Brief scores: Kerala 185 and 171 all out (Sijomon Joseph 56, Jalaj Saxena 44 not out, Roosh Kalaria 3 for 36, Axar Patel 3 for 40) beat Gujarat 162 all out ( 43, Roosh Kalaria 36, 4 for 42, M D Nidheesh 3 for 38, 3 for 61) and 81 all out in 31.3 overs (Rahul Shah 33 not out, 5 for 27, 4 for 30).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)