Kerala set to woo industry, investors through ASCEND 2019

: The government is set to welcome industry leaders and investors as ASCEND 2019 gets underway here on Monday to showcase industry-friendly initiatives.

The initiatives would make the state a top investment destination and empower entrepreneurs to launch their enterprises in a speedy and hassle-free manner.

Billed as a premier business event, the day-long meet would display landmark administrative and policy reforms that have considerably improved ease of doing business in and raised its profile among industry leaders and young entrepreneurs for setting up shop, an official pressrelease said here Sunday.

Chief would kickstart the proceedings by releasing the 'Invest Guide,' a compendium of administrative and policy reforms.

It would be a ready reckoner on the immense business opportunities and simplified procedures and protocol in making investments, the release said.

Union of Commerce and Industries and Civil Aviation would be the chief guest.

The objective of the launch of ASCEND 2019 was to bring into sharp focus a governance that is simplified, efficient and transparent, and facilitates business and investments by clipping irksome bureaucratic procedures, the release said.

The meet would be attended by Chief Ministers, Ministers from various states, bureaucrats, entrepreneurs, investors, policy administrators and national and international delegates, the release said.

Kerala, which ranks second in the Investment Climate Index, aims to build a with an eco-friendly and sustainable model that helps in the production of long-term employment opportunities at globally acceptable wages.

for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs E P Jayarajan would launch the 'Invest Kerala Portal,' which was designed to improve the investment ecosystem of the state and help entrepreneurs from and abroad to set up a wide array of enterprises and conduct business in a congenial environment.

Minister for Local Self-governments A C Moideen would deliver a special address for a session titled 'Operationalising Ease of Doing Business through LSGIs' (local self-government institutions).

He would also launch IBPMS (Intelligent Building Plan Management System).

The event would have plenary addresses, panel discussions, break-out sessions and presentations on some of the best practices under the ease of doing business initiatives.

For transparency in facilitating the setting up of enterprises by entrepreneurs from and abroad, the state government has developed K-SWIFT (Kerala Single-window Interface for Fast, Transparent Clearances), Common Application Form (CAF) and IBPMS.

KSWIFT, an online clearance mechanism, has been developed to simplify and expedite issuance of clearances from departments/agencies for launching enterprises in the state.

These cutting-edge would be on display at the conclave.

The conference would have presentations and panel discussions that would be attended by the leading lights from industry and businesses, the release added.

