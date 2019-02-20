Sala tragedy sparks unsavoury legal wrangle

The tragedy of the plane crash that killed has now entered an ugly aftermath as League club City and French side threaten to go to court over his ?15 million ($19 million) fee.

Sala, who was buried at the age of 28 in the village of on Saturday, never played a game for The plane carrying the came down in the en route to the Welsh capital on January 21, two days after he completed his from

have so far refused to pay the first instalment of the club record fee, believed to be ?5 million, as they await the results of an (AAIB) investigation into the causes of the crash.

reported on Sunday that Cardiff believe that if the AAIB find Ibbotson did not hold the necessary licence to carry passengers on a commercial basis, then a negligence claim could be launched against whoever arranged the flight.

That would point the finger at agents Willie and Mark McKay, who were hired by to secure the

has accused Cardiff of "trying to throw me under the bus" in an attempt to avoid paying the transfer fee.

Speaking to The Times, said his son Mark arranged the fateful flight carrying and Ibbotson, just as he had organised several flights for brokers of the deal in the weeks previously, including Cardiff

also rejected a statement from Cardiff that the club were unaware of who made Sala's flight arrangements.

In his published timeline of events, Willie McKay said: "Emiliano was due to be met by the who was waiting for him to arrive at the building at on Monday evening (January 21). knew of the flight and who organised the flight."



Cardiff have also reportedly questioned Willie McKay's practice of trying to inflate transfer fees by fabricating interest in players from clubs.

"It was us who put in the media about other clubs wanting you - West Ham, Everton etc - to create an interest on you that's what we do," Willie McKay wrote in a letter to that has now been made public.

However, that is a common, if dubious, practice among agents and Cardiff's case to use that as a reason for avoiding any part of the transfer fee is unlikely to be met with favour should the case proceed to court.

Nantes believe the McKays' work for them ended when Sala's move was transfer was completed, therefore absolving them of any responsibility over the arrangements of the flight.

What happens next?



==================reported on Wednesday that Nantes will take their case to this week if the ?5 million instalment is not paid.

" has not been contacted on this matter," world football's governing body said when contacted by AFP. A resolution via FIFA's players' status committee or even the Lausanne-based (CAS) is likely unless Cardiff relent on their current stance.

"There are, in my opinion, two possible solutions," lawyer Gianpaolo Monteneri, who was of from 1997-2005, told the

"The first one is that the parties have established to go to and, in such a case, the matter is submitted to the players' status committee in the first instance, with the possibility of an appeal to CAS.

"But it is also possible that the parties have decided to skip FIFA and go direct to CAS."



Should Cardiff be found to have failed to comply with their contractual obligations without due cause, a range of sanctions are on offer to FIFA, according to Monteneri.

"If certain deadlines, which are mentioned in the transfer contract, are not met then these may trigger consequences for the club in question.

"This can be from an admonishment right up to a withdrawal of league points.

