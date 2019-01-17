Khelo India: Maharashtra complete golden sweep in kho-kho

Hosts completed a clean sweep of gold medals in the boys and girls under-17 and under -21 competition at here Thursday.

finished with two silver medals, both in the under-21 category.

(girls under-17) and (boys under-17) were the other silver medallists.

Barring the Boys Under-17 final against Andhra Pradesh, were made to fight in all the other finals, but in the end they came emerged triumphant.

In an enthralling under-17 girls' final, beat 19-17 as the match was decided through an extra innings which Maharashtra won 7-5, after both teams were level at the end of the second innings, a said.

The story in the under-17 boys final was very different as Maharashtra thumped 19-8.

In the under-21 girls final, fought back from a 2-7 deficit but Maharashtra held their nerve to prevail 7-6 and emerge victorious.

The under-21 boys final was another topsy-turvy contest that saw frequent shifts in momentum, before Maharashtra prevailed 15-13 over Kerala, it added.

The results: Girls under-17: Final: Maharashtra bt 19-17 Boys under-17 Final: Maharashtra bt 19-8 Girls under-21 Final: Maharashtra bt 7-6 Boys under-21 Final: Maharashtra bt Kerala 15-13.

