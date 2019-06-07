Car firms call on Trump to keep emission limits

More than a dozen car manufacturers, including Ford, General Motors, Toyota, and have officially asked US not to relax emission limits, to avoid a fragmentation of the car market, US media reported.

last year proposed to roll back fuel efficiency standards introduced under former Barack Obama, sparking warnings of a legal fight with and other states that favor more aggressive environmental policies.

In a letter sent to the and revealed by on Thursday, the firms called for a compromise between the -- looking to support the by relaxing emission limits -- and the country's most populous state.

A move to water down controls could see and more than a dozen other states take the matter to court. Manufacturers fear a divided and complicated US would result, in which would have trouble making decisions on pricing and what cars to sell.

It is a nightmare for manufacturers who warn in the letter to the against "an extended period of litigation and instability."



When Trump became president, manufacturers encouraged him to make emission limits, put in place by the Obama administration, less onerous.

Now though they are concerned at the zeal shown by the to go about weakening them.

A similar letter was also sent to the of California, also calling for compromise.

But that state and the White House are at each other's throats over a number of issues -- those touching on climate change and the in particular.

Discussions held between the two parties aimed at finding common ground were halted in February by the White House.

