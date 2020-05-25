JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Crashed PIA plane's pilot ignored 3 warnings to lower altitude: Report

87 COVID-19 patients in Nainital came by same special train
Business Standard

Kim Kardashian celebrates anniversary with Kanye West: 'Forever to go'

Topics
Entertainment Culture

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are celebrating six years of marriage.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star marked the occasion on social media on Sunday by sharing a few pictures with West.

"6 years down; forever to go. Until the end," she captioned the photographs.

Kardashian, 39, and West, 42, tied the knot in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere, a 16th century fortress in Florence, Italy.

The couple share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kardashian was previously married to NBA player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 12:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU