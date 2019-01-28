KKNPP launches skill development programme

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) in district, Monday launched a skill development training programme at nearby to encourage self-employment among locals and enhance their skills in various trades.

Based on a detailed baseline survey, tailoring, electrician and welding trades have been identified as suitable for the skill development programme, a statement from KKNPP said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed last year between KKNPP and (NSDC) for this, it said.

"In the first batch, about 63 people have registered so far to take part in the training programme..," it added.

The free training will be offered to around 500 people within 16 km radius of KKNPP in a phased manner over a period of 18 months.

A skill development training centre was unveiled Monday at Radhapuram, around 15 kms from the power plant, by (NPCIL) Executive Director (Operations) T J Kotteeswaran.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)