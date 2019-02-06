Prajnesh Gunneswaran in third round

Three Indians led by top-seed powered their way to the third round of theChennai Open Challenger 80 ATP tournament here Wednesday.

Gunneswaran beat of 6-4, 6-4.

He broke serve in the ninth game and held confidently to capture the opening set.

In the second set, he broke him in the very first game which proved to be the decisive.

The Indian then held serve throughout the match with a great degree of comfort to close out the set 6-4 and the match.

Another Indian,11thseeded Saketh Myneni beat Chennai-based N 6-4, 6-3 to advance.

hammered seven aces to register an upset win over 13thseed of the Dominican Republic in two relatively easy sets 6-3, 6-2.

On Court 1, second seed Corentin Moutet of was stretched for over two and a half hours by of before the French man ran out a deserving winner.

James Duckworth, the seventh seed from Australia, quelled of 7-6(2), 7-5.

of Great Britain upset 12th seed Maverick Banes of in straight sets.

Four Indians will be in the fray in the singles event tomorrow.

Top seed will take on compatriot Arjun Kadhe, 11thseeded Saketh Myneni will clash with of and Sasikumar Mukund will take on 3rd seeded of

Results: Mens Singles Main Draw II Round: (IND) bt [13] (DOM)6-3, 6-2, [2]CorentinMoutet (FRA)bt (AUS) 6-2, 6-7(1), 6-4, (4] Gianluca Mager (ITA) bt (USA)6-3, 6-1 [14] Laurynas Grigelis (LTU) bt (VIE)4-6, 6-2, 6-1 [11] Saketh Myneni (IND) bt [WC] NPrashanth (IND)6-4, 6-3;



(AUS) bt [Alt] (RUS) 7-6(2), 7-5, [6] Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) bt [Q] (RUS)6-1, 6-2, [9] Gastao Elias (POR) bt (AUS)6-2, 7-6(4);



[1] bt (GER) 6-4, 6-4, BrydanKlein (GBR) bt [12] Maverick Banes (AUS) 6-4, 6-1.

