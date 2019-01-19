Kohli meets Roger Federer, finishes Australian summer in style

After leading to two historic series victories Down Under, Kohli wrapped up his Australian summer in "style" by meeting legendary star at the Arena here Saturday.

Kohli, who donned the spectator's hat alongside wife Anushka Sharma, watched defending champion Novak Djokovic beat in the men's singles third-round match and storm into the fourth round of women's singles.

Kohli took to to post a picture of Federer, himself and Anushka.

"What a day at An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. grateful #ausopen," Kohii tweeted.

The official twitter handle of also tweeted a picture of the trio, who were all smiles captioning it as "three legends, one photo."



Federer, who is the defending champion at the Australian Open, has already sealed a place in the last 16 of the competition with a win against American on Friday.

Kohli on Friday led to a 2-1 over Australia, their first against the hosts in a bilateral ODI series Down Under.

India also became the first country to return from without losing a single series, having won the Test series 2-1 and drawn the T20 Internationals 1-1.

