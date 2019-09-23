KTM launches 790 Duke bike in India; price starts at Rs 8.63 lakh

Austria's sports bike maker KTM on Monday launched its super bike 790 Duke in India priced at Rs 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike is powered by a four-stroke 799-cc engine with 105 BHP of power. It comes with features like motorcycle stability control with cornering anti-lock braking system, motorcycle traction control, motor slip regulation and four-ride mode.

Bookings for the bike have been opened on Monday across nine cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Surat, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Guwahati.

"The super-premium motorcycle segment in India has been picking steam over the last few years, backed by a growing performance biking culture," Bajaj Auto President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said in a statement.

KTM has nurtured a base of over two lakh biking enthusiasts in the last seven years through its Duke and RC range, with never-seen-before technology and performance, he added.

KTM entered the country in 2012 in partnership with Bajaj Auto, and currently has presence across 365 cities with 460 stores.

At present, Bajaj Auto owns 48 per cent stake in KTM AG.