Kushwaha dares Sushil Modi to contest Lok Sabha polls

Upendra Kushwaha Monday dared Deputy Sushil Kumar Modi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll and claiming that even a of his party was capable of defeating the veteran BJP in an electoral contest.

The former Union made the remark while replying to a recent comment by state who had said that he would seek re-election from Ujiyarpur Lok Sabha seat and challenged Kushwaha, besides RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, to engage with him in an electoral fight.

What to say on his comments. The senior most of his party has been shy of contesting elections and choosing the legislative council route.I challenge Modi to contest the polls. Even a humble (adnaa saa) activist of the RLSP is capable of defeating him. Let the Deputy CM and his party accept this challenge, Kushwaha who quit the NDA and joined the last month- told reporters here.

A three-term MLA from the now abolished Patna Central segment and an from Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency, Modi got elected to the in 2005 when he gave up his parliamentary seat to take over as the Deputy He has remained a of the since then.

Incidentally, the was also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly until 2004 when he was replaced by Kushwaha as the JD(U) following the merger of became the opposition party with the largest number of MLAs.

Recently, Kushwaha had also accused Modi of helping Chief Minister in poaching of his legislators while his party was still in the NDA. During the winter session of the state legislature, both MLAs of the RLSP had raised many eyebrows when they attended a BJP meeting held at the Deputy CMs residence.

The two RLSP MLAs Lalan Paswan and Sudhanshu Shekhar



have distanced themselves from Kushwahas decision to switch sides and declared that they would seek recognition from the as a separate group.

Replying to a query about a number of Muslim organizations urging both the NDA and the to field at least 10 candidates from the minority community in the state which has 40 Lok Sabha seats, Kushwaha said even if the BJP-led coalition agrees to the proposal, the minorities would not vote for a party or even its alliance partners which makes issues like a poll plank.

Observing that the route to would pass through Bihar, the RLSP chief asserted the Mahagathbandhan will come to power in the Centre with a two-third majority.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)