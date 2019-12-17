L&T Finance raises Rs 15.03 bn in early closure of public issue of bonds

-
ALSO READ
L&T plans to raise up to Rs 1400 cr through NCDs on private placement basis
L&T Finance Holding Q2 net profit down 69% at Rs 174 cr; stock ends flat
L&T Finance reports 2% growth in net profit at Rs 549 crore in Q1
L&T Infotech: Second half expected to be stronger on deals, client gains
L&T Q2 net up 7% to Rs 2,770 cr, ordewr book swells to Rs 3 trillion
-
L&T Finance Ltd on Tuesday announced early closure of its public issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), garnering subscription of Rs Rs 15.03 billion
L&T Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings, said tranche-I issue, which opened on December 16, has been oversubscribed and has received subscription amounting to Rs Rs 15.03 billion.
The subscription is 3.01 times of the base issue size of Rs 500 crore.
High net worth individual (HNI) and retail categories are oversubscribed by 4.18 times and 3.04 times, respectively, of the base issue.
These NCDs have been rated CRISIL AAA (stable), CARE AAA (stable) and IND AAA (stable) by Crisil Ltd, Care and India Ratings, respectively.
"This NCD issue is a step in the company's overall strategic intent of building a retail liability franchise," L&T Finance said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU