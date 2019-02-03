Lalu, Paswan express grief over Seemanchal Express accident

and expressed grief over the loss of six lives in the derailment of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express in Bihar's district on Sunday.

"Saddened by accident in Hajipur. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured passengers and condolences to the next of the kin of each deceased," Prasad said in his official twitter handle which is operated by people close to him.

Prasad, who was in the UPA-I government between 2004 and 2009, is serving sentences in fodder scam cases and currently lodged at a hospital in Ranchi on account of ill-health.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who represents Hajipur in the and has held the Railway portfolio in the past on more than one occasion, also mourned the tragedy.

"The accident is tragic. Condolences to the affected families. I am in constant touch with the of Bihar, the and the district administration to take stock of the relief and rehabilitation work," Paswan said in a tweet.

The accident took place at Sahdei Bujurg, about 25 km from Hajipur town. Paswan, the of consumer affairs, and public distribution, represents Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

A release issued by said Paswan had left for the site of the accident that took place around 4 am.

He deferred his visit to the site, which falls in his parliamentary constituency, "so that relief work is not affected on account of protocol", the release said.

Deputy said in Patna the and Hospital (PMCH) has been instructed to reserve at least 20 beds for the accident victims.

"I would also urge the workers of the party, which is holding a rally in the state capital later in the day, not to hamper movement of ambulances," he added.

is scheduled to address the "Jan Akanksha Rally" in the afternoon.

He also came out with tweets expressing grief over the rail mishap.

