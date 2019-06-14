Land case: FIR registered against Munde before SC gives relief

NCP Friday got relief from the which stayed the Bombay High Court's order directing registration of a case against him for alleged illegal purchase of a government land.

But before the SC order came, police in district registered a case of cheating and forgery against and 13 others as per the high court's June 11 directive.

Munde, the of Opposition in the Legislative Council, had approached the against the high court's order.

"I welcome this SC's decision. The truth has prevailed," he said in a statement.

The also sought response from the BJP- led government on Munde's plea.

Before the apex court's order came, a case was registered Friday morning at station in district under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 471 (forgery) against and 13 others.

The high court, on Tuesday, had directed the police to file a case against the NCP in connection with alleged illegal purchase of government land in village of Ambajogai tehsil in district on a petition filed by

Phad had alleged that the land belonged to the government and was given to the Belkhandi Math as a gift when Ranit Wyanka Giri was its mahant (head). It was sold to Munde in 2012 without the government's permission, he contended.

Munde has stated that the land was purchased "as per rules and without hoodwinking anyone, organization or the government", and the petition was filed to pursue "political vendetta" as he had flagged an alleged loan fraud involving Phad's earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)