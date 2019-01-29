Landslide hits car in Ramban

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Four people escaped unhurt when their car was hit by a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district Tuesday, officials said.

The car was hit by rocks when it was crossing the highway at Anokhi falls.

However, the occupants escaped unhurt.

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was reopened for traffic after six days of closure on Sunday night, is going on smoothly.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 14:35 IST

