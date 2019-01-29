Landslide hits car in Ramban

Four people escaped unhurt when their car was hit by a landslide on the Jammu- National Highway in district Tuesday, officials said.

The car was hit by rocks when it was crossing the highway at

However, the occupants escaped unhurt.

The traffic on the Jammu- National Highway, which was reopened for traffic after six days of closure on Sunday night, is going on smoothly.

