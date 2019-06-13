British Royal Navy delegation on 2-day official visit to SNC

A British delegation Thursday called on RJ Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, at the naval base here.

Stuart Henderson, of the British (RN) along with a three-member delegation, held discussions on matters of mutual interest,a defence release said.

The delegation, on a two-day official visit to the Indian Navy's (SNC), also interacted with PK Bahl, Chief Staff Officer (Training), SNC and the Indian Naval Safety Team (INST).

They discussed matters pertaining to safe operations at sea and in shore units, as well as areas for mutual cooperation between the two navies, the release said.

