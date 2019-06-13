British Royal Navy delegation on 2-day official visit to SNC

-
ALSO READ
New tug 'Bahadur' in navy fleet
Senior most Vice Admiral again moves court challenging Navy chief's appointment
Defence Ministry rejects Bimal Verma's petition challenging appointment of Navy Chief
Bimal Verma again moves military court challenging appointment of Karambir Singh as Navy Chief
Western Naval Command holds security exercise off Mumbai coast
-
A British Royal Navy delegation Thursday called on Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, at the naval base here.
Commodore Stuart Henderson, Safety Director of the British Royal Navy (RN) Safety Centre along with a three-member delegation, held discussions on matters of mutual interest,a defence release said.
The delegation, on a two-day official visit to the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command (SNC), also interacted with Rear Admiral PK Bahl, Chief Staff Officer (Training), SNC and the Indian Naval Safety Team (INST).
They discussed matters pertaining to safe operations at sea and in shore units, as well as areas for mutual cooperation between the two navies, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU