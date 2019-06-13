British Royal Navy delegation on 2-day official visit to SNC

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

A British Royal Navy delegation Thursday called on Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, at the naval base here.

Commodore Stuart Henderson, Safety Director of the British Royal Navy (RN) Safety Centre along with a three-member delegation, held discussions on matters of mutual interest,a defence release said.

The delegation, on a two-day official visit to the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command (SNC), also interacted with Rear Admiral PK Bahl, Chief Staff Officer (Training), SNC and the Indian Naval Safety Team (INST).

They discussed matters pertaining to safe operations at sea and in shore units, as well as areas for mutual cooperation between the two navies, the release said.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 17:30 IST

