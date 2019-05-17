LeadSquared Raises USD 3 Million in Series-A Funding to Focus on Global Expansion

/ -- Bangalore-based sales execution, automation and predictive analytics platform LeadSquared, has secured USD 3 Million in Series-A funding from Jyoti Bansal, an existing investor in the company, and the of and Harness.io, has participated in this round again.

plans to utilize the funding for expansion of its operations and customer acquisition globally.

Commenting on the investment, Nilesh Patel, of LeadSquared, said, "The funding comes right in time to propel our global expansion plans to action. We have lately been seeing an outpour in interest from US, South East Asian and Middle Eastern markets, and we plan to invest more in the regions, so the timing couldn't have been better."



Chandrasekar Kandasamy, of said, "We are excited to be part of LeadSquared's journey to excel as a sales execution platform. They have had exceptional success in Indian market and are well poised to succeed in global markets. We look forward to working with the team and helping them grow as a global provider of SaaS solutions."



Aboutis an AI-powered sales execution, and marketing platform, launched in 2013 by serial entrepreneurs from IIT - Nilesh Patel, and - under the banner of their agency Ltd. Over the years, it has grown to be used and trusted by over businesses globally in verticals like education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and

It helps enterprises generate higher sales & much higher efficiency from all their teams and channels. The areas of focus are higher returns from digital sales channels, better call center productivity, AI-powered offer generation engine, and higher realization from all feet-on-street teams.

LeadSquared is headquartered in Bangalore, with offices in Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and The company plans to hire extensively across all these locations and open a new office in

About Stakeboat Capital:



is a fund focused on small and medium enterprises in the healthcare, enterprise technology, manufacturing, and consumer led businesses. The Fund was launched in 2016 by professionals with deep experience in the PE industry as entrepreneurs and investors, transforming growth stage companies into firms with market capitalization in excess of USD 9 Billion. is backed by marquee institutions such as (SIDBI), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). Interested in knowing more about LeadSquared? Check it out here:

