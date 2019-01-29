Leigh Whannell to write and direct Universal's new 'The Invisible Man' film

has hired Whannell to direct the new version of "The Invisible Man".

"The Invisible Man" is the classic 1897 sci-fi novel by H.G. Wells and has been adapted for both the big screen and television over the years.

It's most notable adaptation is the 1933 black-and-white film, featuring in the title role.

According to Variety, Whannell will also pen the script, in addition to directing the project. He will also produce the project alongside Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions.

The studio had earlier planned a shared universe based around its classic monster characters and had roped in stars like Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, and for it. The shared universe was dubbed as the Dark Universe.

However, the plan has been kept on hold after the failure of Cruise's "The Mummy" in 2017.

Depp, who was supposed to take on the role of in the Dark Universe, will not star in the new project, which is being developed as a separate entry.

"Throughout cinematic history, Universal's classic monsters have been reinvented through the prism of each new filmmaker who brought these characters to life," the studio's of production said in a statement.

"We are excited to take a more individualized approach for their return to screen, shepherded by creators who have stories they are passionate to tell with them," he added.

Whannell is best known for writing such as "Saw" (2004), "Dead Silence" (2007), "Insidious" (2010), and "Insidious: Chapter 2" (2013). He made his directorial debut with 2015's "Insidious: Chapter 3".

He most recently helmed "Upgrade", a Blumhouse film about a man who is able to access special powers thanks to a

