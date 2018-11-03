Let there be referendum on Ram temple issue: Ambedkar

chief on Saturday demanded a referendum on the issue of construction of in

Talking to reporters here, Ambedkar said issuance of ordinance and acquisition of disputed land for the temple construction were not feasible options.

"Conduct a referendum on construction of Ram temple," he said.

"Who is RSS and who is " he said when asked about RSS chief's demand during the annual Vijayadashmi rally this year that an ordinance be brought to enable the construction of temple.

Ambedkar also criticised the BJP ally for latching onto the temple issue, saying people will not be fooled by its rhetoric.

To a question about possibility of his party entering into an alliance with the and NCP, Ambedkar said, "I met leaders once and they said they would discuss my proposal with their central leadership. I have not heard from them again yet."



Ambedkar has already announced a tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the next year's Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

