Light rains recorded in parts of Rajasthan

Parts of Rajasthan were lashed by light to moderate rain, bringing respite from the scorching heat wave conditions, the meteorological department said Thursday.

Rainfall ranging from 2 to 8 cm was recorded in parts of Rajasthan since Wednesday with Pratapgarh recording 8 cm rain, the highest in the state, the official said. It was followed by Kapasan which received 7 cm rainfall.

On Thursday, Dabok saw traces of rain, the department said.

Bikaner was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer at 41.8 degrees Celsius, Churu 41.4 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar at 41.3 degrees Celsius each and Jaipur at 40.3 degrees Celsius, the department said.

The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the state for Friday.

