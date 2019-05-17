Victory of 'Nyay' certain on May 23: Priyanka

Gandhi on Friday said her party did not allow the BJP to divert the focus in elections from issues of employment and farming as she asserted that the victory of 'Nyay' was certain on May 23.

Campaigning in the bitterly fought marathon Lok Sabha elections, spread over 38 days, drew to a close Friday evening as top leaders made a final push in the seventh and concluding phase for the remaining 59 seats.

"Dear friends, 60 days of spirited election campaign for 'one person one vote' or political equality was made possible because of your love," said.

"Despite BJP's efforts, we did not allow the elections to be diverted from issues of employment, farming, and income. On the 23rd (May), the victory of 'Nyay' (justice) and people's voice is certain," said the AICC general secretary, in-charge (East).

The Congress' proposed (Nyay) promises up to Rs 72,000 a year to 20 per cent of India's poorest families if the party is voted to power.

Polling will be held on Sunday in the seventh phase in all 13 seats in and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in and the lone seat Chandigarh.

Counting of votes in the world's largest exercise in democracy will be taken up on May 23.

