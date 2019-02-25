'Fully prepared' for befitting response to 'any India aggression':Pak Army

A top said on Monday that his country's armed forces are "fully prepared" for a befitting response to "any Indian aggression or misadventure".

Maj Gen said that Gen met Air Marshal and the two chiefs deliberated on operational environment including threat and response.

"Both chiefs expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy. Armed Forces are fully prepared for a befitting response to any Indian aggression or misadventure," he added.

His statement came amid heightened tension between and after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Days after the attack, said security forces were given a free hand to avenge the dastardly act.

Ghafoor said Gen Bajwa also visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps, where he was briefed on operational situation and state of readiness along the Line of Control and the Working (WB).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)