Do more 'realistic' demands for supplementary grants: CAG to Rail Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Parliament's Winter Session begins today; 26 bills on govt's agenda
My report to President on govt accounting reform not made public yet: ex-CAG Mehrishi
CAG flags lack of transparency in food subsidy for FY17 and FY18
Global Leaders push for 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Winter Olympics
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
-
The Ministry of Railways needs to be more "realistic" in its estimation of demand for supplementary grants, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in a report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
According to the Financial Audit of the Accounts of Union Government for the financial year ending in March 2020, the Railway Ministry was provisioned Rs 5,00,140.23 crore.
"Ministry of Railways had obtained supplementary grants of Rs 817.51 crore... in anticipation of higher expenditure at grant level. However, the final expenditure was even less than the original provisions.
"This indicates the need for a more realistic estimation of supplementary requirements after considering up-to-date expenditure and requirements at grant level," the report read.
It also stated that the unsanctioned expenditure of the ministry was recorded at Rs 4,999.87 crore and no steps have been taken to improve the situation.
"Expenditure incurred by Indian Railways in excess of sanctioned estimates, expenditure incurred without detailed estimates and miscellaneous overpayments et cetera are recorded in objection books by the zonal railways administration and treated as an unsanctioned expenditure.
"During Financial Year 20, unsanctioned expenditure of Rs 4,999.87 crore involving 3,426 cases was incurred by Indian Railways, while in Financial Year 19 there was an unsanctioned expenditure of Rs 5,003 crore covering 3,464 cases. Thus, no steps had been taken to improve the situation," it said.
The Railways also reported savings of Rs 43,845.39 crore under the revenue section, the report said, adding they were "mainly due to lesser appropriation to Railways funds and lesser operating expenses under fuel".
"Savings of Rs 12,898.82 crore under capital section was stated to be on account of less expenditure than budgeted from Rashtriya Rail Sanrakshan Kosh and other Railways Funds.
"The ministry further intimated that the appropriation to Railway Funds had been reduced on account of lower resource availability at RE stage due to less revenue generation," the CAG report stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU