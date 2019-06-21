Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla leads yoga day celebrations at Parliament

Speaker Om Birla, dressed in a white track suit, led yoga day celebrations at Parliament premises on Friday.

Along with staffers, Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee, Poonamben Maadam and Bhupendra Yadav, and former aviation were among those who participated in the celebrations at the Parliament premises.

More than 400 people participated in the event which was conducted by two trainers from 7 am to 8 am.

Prime led the country-wide celebrations in Ranchi where around 40,000 enthusiasts stretched an extra muscle in various yogic exercises at the Prabhat Tara ground.

In Delhi, the celebrations played out at several venues -- from the sprawling Rajpath and the lawns of to municipal parks, hospitals, gardens and offices with thousands of enthusiastic Delhiites performing asanas.

