Lokpal launches competition for motto, logo

The newly created anti- ombudsman, Lokpal, has launched a competition for its logo and motto, said Tuesday.

It has sought entries and is offering a cash prize of Rs 25,000, they said.

is a statutory body constituted under The and Lokayuktas Act 2013 to enquire into allegations of against certain categories of public servants/ functionaries.

People can send in their entries up to June 13.

The motto/slogan should be catchy and should not be more than four-five words, according to an announcement seeking the entry.

The language for the motto/slogan could be Hindi/ Sanskrit/ English, it said.

All entries received within the due date, will be evaluated by a selection committee which would be constituted by the The decision of the selection committee will be final and binding on all the participants, it said.

Entries will be judged and selected on the basis of creativity, simplicity, artistic merit and visual impact and how well they communicate the concept of Lokpal, the announcement said.

A total of 1,239 entries have been received for Lokpal's motto and at least 365 entries have been received for logo, the officials said.

had on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice as the of Lokpal.

Justice Ghose, 66, retired as the in May 2017. He had last served as a member of the (NHRC).

The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27. Former justices of different high courts -- justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, and -- had taken oath as judicial members of the Lokpal.

Former first woman of Sashastra (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex- secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS and cadre ex-IAS were sworn-in as the Lokpal's non-judicial members.

According to the rules, there is a provision for a and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Out of the eight, four need to be judicial members.

