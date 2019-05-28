Pak downplays Imran not being invited for Modi's inauguration; pitches for dialogue

has tried to downplay India's decision not to invite Khan for Narendra Modi's swearing-in on Thursday, claiming that the Indian Prime Minister's "internal politics" does not permit him to extend an invitation to his Pakistani counterpart.

The government on Monday announced in that it has invited leaders from BIMSTEC countries to Modi's inauguration, leaving out Pakistan, which is not a part of the seven-member regional grouping.

The BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and

Reacting to reports that has not invited Khan to Modi's inauguration, said a meeting for the sake of dialogue to find a solution to the issue, as well as Siachen and Sir Creek disputes, would have been a significant measure instead of attending the swearing-in ceremony.

"His (Prime Minister Modi's) entire focus (during the election campaign) was on Pakistan-bashing. It was unwise to expect that he can get rid of this narrative (soon)," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn

"India's internal did not permit him to extend an invitation," he said.

Modi and Khan are scheduled to attend the (SCO) summit in next month.

In 2014, then premier had attended Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in held on May 26 in when the leaders of SAARC countries were invited.

Speaking to Geo on Monday, Qureshi said Modi had congratulated Khan after he won the last year and wrote a letter as well.

Prime Minister Khan, breaking the ice in bilateral ties, spoke to his Indian counterpart Modi on Sunday and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of their peoples.

"Relations between the countries were based on reciprocity and PM Khan had congratulated Mr Modi as a goodwill gesture," the Pakistani said.

"Finding a new way (to resume dialogue) is also essential for them (India). If he (Modi) wants development of this region... the only way is to sit with to find a solution.

"It is in the interest of Pakistan to defuse tensions... Pakistan did not create tension," Qureshi said.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Tensions flared up between and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)