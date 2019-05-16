Govt to soon come out with format to lodge complaints with Lokpal

The central government will soon come out with a format for lodging a complaint with anti- Lokpal, officials said Thursday.

As per norms, a complaint shall be filed in the prescribed form to be notified by the central government.

"The form will be made public soon," a senior said.

Although the form for filing a complaint has not yet been notified, decided to scrutinise all the complaints received in its the office till April 16, 2019, in whatever form they were sent, according to the anti- ombudsman's website which was inaugurated Thursday.

"After scrutiny, complaints that did not fall within the mandate of the were disposed off and complainants are being informed accordingly," it said, without giving details of the complaints.

The website -- www. gov.in -- was inaugurated by Lokpal Justice in the presence of all the eight members of the anti-

As per the website, the office of Lokpal is at 'The Ashok' hotel in Chanakyapuri in the national capital.

had on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Ghose as the of Lokpal.

Justice Ghose, 66, retired as the in May 2017. He had last served as a member of the (NHRC).

The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27.

Former justices of different high courts -- justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, and -- had taken oath as judicial members of the Lokpal.

Former first woman of Sashastra (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex- secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS and cadre ex-IAS were sworn-in as the Lokpal's non-judicial members.

According to the rules, there is a provision for a and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Of these, four need to be judicial members.

The Lokpal Act, which envisages appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

