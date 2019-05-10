Maha: Journalist, aide held for extortion in Palghar

The of a newspaper in Maharashtra's district and an associate were arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to extort money from a local factory owner.

police spokesperson identified the accused as 'Choupher Sangharsh' (38) and his associate Maruti Zunzuke (57), both from Vasai.

"Rangnekar and Zunzuke had approached the owner of a factory where 19 employees had quit. They are charged with demanding extortion money to the tune of ten per cent of the gratuity money of these employees. They also assaulted one employee," he said.

Katkar said a case had been registered against them at station for extortion and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)