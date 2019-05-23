Losing candidates show grace in defeat, congratulate winners

They were engaged in no-holds-barred attacks and acrimonious banters at the hustings, but as the results were declared several candidates in the national capital Thursday showed courteousness towards their rivals and congratulated them on their victory in the polls.

congratulated on claiming a landslide victory in the

Kejriwal, who had blamed Modi for the attack on him during a road show in the city and had alleged that the wanted him dead, tweeted, "I congratulate Shri for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of "



"We put up good candidates everywhere in Delhi, gave our all in the campaigning and every candidate toiled hard. We accept the people's mandate with all humility and will continue working for Delhi," he said in Hindi.

AAP's Atishi, who had accused her rival, Gambhir, of distributing derogatory pamphlets to target her, had the good grace to congratulate the on his resounding victory in the East constituency.

"Congratulations to @GautamGambhir! People of East have reposed their trust in you. I will always be available for help and collaboration for the betterment of East Delhi. All the best!" she said in a tweet.

Gambhir polled 6,96,156 against 3,04,934 garnered by his closet rival, Singh Lovely, while Atishi stood third with 2,19,328 votes.

Atish had moved court against Gambhir, alleging he was enrolled as a voter at two places in the city -- and and had demanded that he be disqualified.

Lovely tweeted, "I thank all my voters activist and well wishers for their support. People's verdict is clear and I respect that. Congratulations @GautamGambhir all the best."



The AAP's candidate from South Delhi, Raghav Chadha, wrote a long post on Facebook, thanking those who supported him and congratulating his rival and the winning candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri, who was set to romp home with a victory margin of over three lakh votes.

"As the Lok Sabha come to a close, people have spoken and we respect their mandate. I congratulate the BJP on its victory and do hope the seven elected MPs suitably reciprocate Delhiites for the trust placed in them," he wrote.

"Even as I congratulate of the BJP on his victory, I hope in the next five years, he serves the people of the South Delhi constituency better than he has in the past five," Chadha said.

