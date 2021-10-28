Lotus Herbals acquires 32 pc stake in dermaceuticals maker Fixderma India

-
ALSO READ
Nykaa files DRHP with Sebi, to raise Rs 525 crore via fresh equity
Post-IPO, promoter family of Nykaa to continue holding 51% stake
Markets Today: Understanding the risks before investing in Nykaa IPO
Nykaa raises Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Nykaa IPO to open on October 28; priced at Rs 1,085-1,125 apiece
-
Beauty and personal care products maker Lotus Herbals has bought a 32 per cent stake in Fixderma India, owners of dermaceuticals brands like Fixderma and FCL.
The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.
Through this investment, Lotus Herbals forays into the dermaceutical segment offering a premium range of skincare and haircare products, said a joint statement.
This also bridges the gap between the prescription-based products and over-the-counter cosmetics, it added.
"By investing in this leading cosmeceutical company, Lotus enters the dermaceutical beauty space with a clear-sighted goal of emerging as domain leaders in the future," it said.
Fixderma, along with its premium skincare range FCL, manufactures dermatology products. It is an established direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand and Fixderma product lines are also retailed through dermatologists and pharmacies in India and overseas.
"With our strategic planning & marketing expertise, we aim at enhancing the global footprint for Fixderma and FCL and capture significant market share within the next five years as part of our long-term growth strategy," Lotus Herbals Joint Managing Director Nitin Passi said.
This is the second investment by Lotus Herbals. In 2020, it had acquired 100 per cent stake of organic Ayurveda brand Soul Tree.
"Developments in the Indian skincare industry are exciting and challenging, especially in the e-commerce space however, the engagement level, passion and experiential resonance our customers have with our brands is amazing. We are thrilled to partner with Lotus to help strategically optimize this in a meaningful way," Fixderma India Chairman Anurag Mehrotra said.
Lotus Herbals plans on maintaining a distinctive brand identity for Fixderma and FCL in domestic and international markets while strategizing the brand's expansion and growth trajectory, the company said.
The beauty and personal care segment is witnessing consolidation as several makers are acquiring stake in the companies having direct-to-consumer engagement.
Last week, IPO-bound Nykaa had acquired D2C beauty brand Dot & Key.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU