LPG Tanker operators withdraw stir as HC appoints mediator

Operators of bulk LPG tanker lorries Monday withdrew their indefinite strike within hours of launching it after the Madras High Court appointed a mediator to look into alleged violation of contract norms by public sector oil companies.

The call for the strike was given by the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners' Association seeking among others restoration of earlier state-wise tender system for bulk LPG transportation contracts and inducting all qualified tanker trucks.

Hours after the strike began, the high court, hearing a petition by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited against the agitation, appointed retired judge Justice N Paul Vasanthkumar as the mediator.

In his interim order, Justice P D Adhikesavulu said as suggested by the counsels of both sides that the matter may be resolved through mediation.

The mediator would enquire as to whether there was any violation of contractual obligations on the part of the oil companies, he said and posted the matter after two weeks.

It was also agreed that till the completion of the mediation the strike called by the association shall not be given effect to, following which the agitation was withdrawn.

HPCL in its PIL had sought a direction to police and other authorities to invoke powers under the Essential Commodities Act to prevent the strike.

Association General Secretary N R Karthick said they submitted before court that the protest was being withdrawn after the judge sought to know their stand.

"Those operators who were not awarded contracts were largely affected as these vehicles can be used only to carry LPG and not for any other carry other cargo," he told PTI.

With the appointment of a mediator, Karthick expressed hope that there would be a detailed discussion on the topic and all their grievances would addressed.

According to the association office-bearers, under the state-wise tenders system every tanker lorry under the body used to get the contract for transporting LPG but after a new tender was floated in August 2018, nearly 700 tankers of the total 5,500 remain unused.

The tanker lorries carry LPG from refineries of the oil marketing companies -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., IndianOil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd -- to the bottling plants across southern states.

