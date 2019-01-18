LS polls: No alliance with Cong, AAP to contest all seats in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana

The on Friday said it will not go for an alliance with the in the upcoming polls, accusing the of being "arrogant", and added that it will field candidates on all the parliamentary constituencies of Delhi, and

Senior leader and the party's unit convener said the decision came in the wake of the recent statements of Minister and Sheila Dikshit, opposing an alliance with the (AAP).

"In the interest of the country, we were ready to drink the poison of the Congress, but the statements show that the is still seeped in its arrogance. The will contest all the seats in the three states on its own," Rai said.

He added that the names of the candidates for the polls will soon be announced by the party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)