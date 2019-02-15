Lupin launches seizures drug in US

Drug firm Lupin Friday said it has launched generic oral suspension, used for treatment of associated with a severe form of epilepsy, in the US market.

The company has launched its oral suspension 2.5mg/mL after having received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is the generic version of Pharmaceuticals LLC's Onfi Oral Suspension, 2.5mg/mL, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, oral suspension 2.5mg/mL had annual sales of USD 253 million in the US, Lupin said.

"It is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older," the company added.

Shares of closed at Rs 775.80 per scrip on BSE, down 4.32 per cent.

