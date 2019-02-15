JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Gujjar quota agitation enters eighth day

Hollywood A-listers sign open letter urging Academy to reverse its Oscar decision
Business Standard

Lupin launches seizures drug in US

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug firm Lupin Friday said it has launched generic Clobazam oral suspension, used for treatment of seizures associated with a severe form of epilepsy, in the US market.

The company has launched its Clobazam oral suspension 2.5mg/mL after having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is the generic version of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals LLC's Onfi Oral Suspension, 2.5mg/mL, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Clobazam oral suspension 2.5mg/mL had annual sales of USD 253 million in the US, Lupin said.

"It is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older," the company added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at Rs 775.80 per scrip on BSE, down 4.32 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements