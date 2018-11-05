M&M opens pre-launch booking of upcoming high-end SUV Alturas G4

& (M&M) Monday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings of its upcoming premium SUV which has been christened Alturas G4.

The model was code-named as Y400 and will be launched on November 24.

"The Alturas G4 represents a gateway into luxury for those who have reached the pinnacle of success in their lives. Being our most luxurious offering, exquisitely designed and crafted, we believe that the Alturas G4 name perfectly describes this product," M&M said in a statement.

Positioned in the high-end SUV segment, the Alturas G4 will compete with players that operate in the Rs 30 lakh plus price range segment. It will be manufactured at company's plant in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)