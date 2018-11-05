MACT awards over Rs 28 lakh to wife and kids of man mowed down by truck

A (MACT) has awarded over Rs 28 lakh to the wife and three children of a man who was run over by a truck in Ghaziabad, more than two years ago.

asked Oriental Company Limited, insurer of the offending vehicle, to pay a total of Rs 28,34,748, including interest, to the family of Satyendra within 30 days from November 1, the date of the order.

"Since the offending vehicle was insured with respondent No. 2 (Oriental Company Ltd.), it is directed to deposit the award amount of Rs 23,54,000 with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of claim petition till realisation of the amount, within 30 days," the tribunal said.

It also said the owner and of the truck, "shall be jointly and severally liable" to pay the compensation, along with the company, to the victims' kin.

Ghaziabad resident Satyendra was run over by a truck near Mohan Nagar crossing on February 2, 2016 when he was on his way to work.

The complainant, the victim's wife, had alleged that the truck was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

The tribunal noted that though the accident in question had not taken place within its jurisdiction, yet the claims have been filed before it as the insurance company was based in

