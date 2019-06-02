A ship lost control as it was coming in to in Sunday, crashing into the and hitting a tourist boat, Italian media reported.

Tourists on land could be seen running away as the scraped along the dockside, its engine blaring, before knocking into the Michelangelo tourist boat, amateur video footage posted on showed.

Two people were lightly injured in the accident at San Basilio-Zattere in the Venice's Giudecca Canal, according to the

Another two were taken to hospital for check-ups. Their nationalities were not known, the reports said.

The crash may have happened after a cable used to link ships to the tug boats that pull them into the city's canals broke, daily said.

The Opera was then unable to stop because of the strong currents pulling it towards the dock, it said.

MSC Cruises, founded in in 1960, is a global line registered in and based in The Opera, built 15 years ago, is registered in and has a capacity for 2,679 passengers.

