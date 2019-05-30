Madrid plans 'robust' security for all-English Champions League final

will deploy an unprecedented number of and security personnel for Saturday's all- final, and use a for the first time to monitor fan activity.

With Spain's terror alert set at its second-highest level, Spanish authorities have also banned trucks weighing over 3.5 tonnes from driving near the which will host the match between and deemed "high risk".

Trucks will also be barred from the vicinity of the two fan zones that will be set up in the city centre.

"We will have a very, very robust security apparatus in place to try to ensure everything takes place normally and everyone can enjoy (the match)," the of Spain's National Police, Francisco Pardo, told a conference Thursday to outline the security measures for the game.

Some 4,700 officers and private security guards will be deployed for the match, more than the nearly 4,000 used for last year's final between Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors in Madrid, a match that was also declared "high risk" by authorities.

"This will probably be the biggest deployment to guarantee security which we will carry out at a sporting event" in Madrid, said Pardo.

will for the first time deploy a to provide aerial monitoring to prevent fan trouble at a sporting event, which will work in coordination with police helicopters, he added.

- 'Dealt with robustly' -



=========================



The authorities expect around 32,000 ticket-holding fans from both teams will attend the match at the 68,000-capacity stadium, and thousands more to come to without a ticket from Britain as well as and neighbouring Portugal, which have large English expat communities.

are sharing intelligence with their Spanish counterparts and will be in to assist in the security operation.

"Fans who choose to get involved in should be warned that they can expect to be arrested and dealt with robustly by the Spanish police," said the of the operation at the final,

While there is no great history of rivalry between the two sides, six supporters were arrested in for on the eve of their meeting in semi-final first leg.

Videos posted to showed a supporter lifting a man selling beers into the water of a fountain in the city centre as surrounding fans laughed and cheered.

English fans were involved in a number of altercations, and even threw bottles and other objects at police.

Spanish daily Marca summed up the angst which final is sparking with a front page headline on Monday that read in big yellow letters: "FEAR".

- 'Avoid many conflicts' -



==========================



The authorities plan to keep the fans of each team separate at all times. They will arrive at different airport terminals and take different metro lines to the stadium from their respective fan zones.

The fan zone will be set up at Colon Square, some 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) from the Liverpool fan zone at the Past experience has shown that by keeping fans separate "the atmosphere is more relaxed, more festive and we avoid many conflicts," said the of Spain's central in the region of Madrid,

Ticketholders will have to pass through several rings of security before reaching their seats for the final.

Bar and restaurants near the fan zones have expressed fears about possible fan trouble, with several managers telling Spanish media they plan to close their doors on the day of the final or hire extra private security.

"We will see what scenario is like that day" before deciding if we close, a at a tapas bar near Colon Square, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)