Former Australia spinner Robertson battles brain cancer

AFP  |  Sydney 

Former Australia off-spinner Gavin Robertson has revealed he is battling brain cancer, with high-profile ex-players rallying around him.

The 53-year-old, who played four Tests and 13 one-dayers before becoming a commentator, was rushed into surgery earlier this month to remove a tumour.

He now faces intense radiation and chemo therapy to contain the cancer.

"It has been an emotional rollercoaster, consuming each and every minute of my day, and now I am ready and able to meet this challenge that confronts me," Robertson said in a statement.

His Test skipper Mark Taylor praised his fighting spirit.

"Always chin up, with a smile on his face, enjoying life; as a cricketer and as a person. That vibrancy, that always looking for the positive; that was what Gav was very good at," he told reporters.

"I hope that will hold him in good stead in the weeks, months and maybe years ahead for him." Ex-Australia coach Darren Lehmann added on Twitter: "Thinking of Gavin Robertson and his family at this tough time," while Tom Moody said: Stay strong Robbo, all our prayers are with you mate.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 09:25 IST

