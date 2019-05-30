South Koreans apologise to 'all of China' over foot-on-trophy row

South Korea's victorious under-18 footballers apologised to "all the people in China" after a picture emerged of one of their players celebrating with his foot on the Panda Cup.

The Koreans were accused of disrespect after they defeated hosts 3-0 on Wednesday to win the youth international competition in the city of

The photograph caused uproar in Chinese media and social media, with the organising committee accusing the Koreans of "a serious insult".

Demanding an immediate apology, Football Association hinted that would not be invited back to the annual tournament.

South Korea's under-18 squad and coaches subsequently appeared late in the evening to make a public apology which was videoed and released by the FA, and in which all the players and staff bowed deeply.

"First of all, we apologise for the situation, one of our players made a huge mistake," said a man identified by Chinese media as South Korea's

Reading from a statement in English, he added: "We are really sorry for the mistake again and we humbly apologise to all the fans, all the players and also all the people in

"We hope to keep a good relationship with the CFA (Chinese Football Association) and KFA (Korea Football Association).

"(We) apologise again," he added, bowing.

One of the players, thought to be the one pictured with his foot on the trophy, also read an apology and bowed.

It remains to be seen whether that is the end of the matter, however, with claims from a that the jubilant Koreans also pretended to urinate against the cup.

defeated and also beat to win the mini-tournament, which is in its sixth edition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)