Three coaches win back-to-back CAF Champions League titles

-
ALSO READ
CAF suspends referee Gehad Grisha for poor performance in African Champions League final
Atletico coach apologises for controversial celebration against Juventus
Real Madrid vs Ajax, Atleti against Juventus in UEFA Champions League last-16
Mane has eyes on Champions League not Real Madrid links
Juventus shares plunge after Champions League exit
-
Only three coaches have won back-to-back African Cup of Champions Clubs/CAF Champions League titles during the 55 years of the competition.
Celestin Tambwe Laye was the first, guiding TP Englebert from Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) to glory in 1967 and repeating the feat the following season.
Argentine Oscar Fullone matched that achievement with different clubs, ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and Raja Casablanca of Morocco.
Portuguese boss Manuel Jose, the most successful coach in African club competitions with eight titles, was the third person to win the competition in successive years, with Al Ahly of Egypt.
Here, AFP Sport lists the details of the trio who achieved glory in consecutive seasons in the elite African club competition: African Cup of Champions Clubs
1967, 1968: Celestin Tambwe Laye (COD), TP Englebert, now TP Mazembe (COD) CAF Champions League
1998, 1999: Oscar Fullone (ARG), ASEC Mimosas (CIV), Raja Casablanca (MAR)
2005, 2006: Manuel Jose (POR), Al Ahly (EGY).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU