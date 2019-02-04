Maduro rejects European ultimatum on elections

Venezuela's has flatly rejected a call by European to call snap elections after opposition declared himself the Latin American country's interim

Maduro said in an interview on Sunday with that he would not "cave in to pressure" from those calling for his departure.

"They are trying to corner us with ultimatums to force us into an extreme situation of confrontation," Maduro said.

Seven EU states had given Maduro a Sunday deadline to call snap or see them recognize Guaido as interim

Guaido, already recognised by the United States, Canada, and several Latin American countries, said Sunday he would lobby the for badly-needed humanitarian aid to a nation wracked by economic crisis.

"We are going to exercise our powers to deal with the crisis, restore democracy and achieve freedom," the 35-year-old said on

Guaido was also expected to announce a date for the arrival of humanitarian aid from the US - a path Maduro believes will lead to a US-led military intervention.

Guaido says up to 300,000 people are "at risk of death" in for want of humanitarian aid.

In Washington, US President warned that military intervention remains "an option" for dealing with the crisis in oil-rich but impoverished

Canadian meanwhile held a phone call Sunday with Guaido, commending him for his "courage and leadership" and underscoring his call for fresh elections, according to a statement.

Earlier Sunday, Maduro addressed troops on military exercises in Venezuela's coastal northeast, calling on them for "maximum cohesion" a day after a top general publicly sided with Guaido.

The opposition "want to deliver the country in pieces to the gringo empire and the local oligarchies," Maduro told the soldiers.

The US recognised Guaido as Venezuela's on January 23 while seven European nations, including Britain, France, and Spain, have said they will do likewise unless Maduro calls

was the latest to join the group. Foreign announced the decision to back the ultimatum in a tweet on Sunday. warned Maduro of the approaching deadline and that it was preparing to recognise Guaido.

"If between now and this evening Mr Maduro does not commit to organizing presidential elections, we will consider that Mr Guaido is legitimate to organize them in his place," France's told French media on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of people turned out Saturday for competing shows of support for Guaido, who stunned the world 11 days ago by declaring himself "acting president," and for Maduro who was sworn in January 10 to a disputed second six-year term.

During the protest, Guaido announced the installation of collection centers for medicine and -- items lacking in -- in neighboring and

Speaking at a pro-regime demonstration marking 20 years since his predecessor came to power, Maduro ignored international demands for a new ballot and instead reiterated his call to bring forward legislative elections slated for the end of 2020 to this year.

"They want to bring forward elections, let's have elections," he said. Maduro, making his first appearance at a rally since a military parade in August when he claimed to have been targeted in an attempted assassination, accused Guaido of being a US "puppet" in a coup d'etat attempt.

Under Maduro's stewardship, oil-dependent Venezuela has lurched into an economic crisis that has left the country suffering from hyperinflation and shortages of and medicine.

But he refuses to let aid into the country. At his rally on Saturday, he called the opposition "imperialist beggars," claiming a US pledge to deliver USD 20 million in aid would precede military intervention.

Guaido also called for a new demonstration on February 12, and another protest to push for the entry of aid.

Speaking at the in the east of the capital, he said this month "should be decisive." All eyes are on the military, which has so far been Maduro's main pillar of support, but there have been signs of unrest in the ranks.

On January 21, a group of 27 soldiers rose up against Maduro in Although that was quickly suppressed, it helped spark a week of protests in which 40 people were killed in clashes with security forces, with hundreds more arrested, according to the

European and Latin American states have formed a "Contact Group" giving themselves 90 days to resolve the crisis. They will meet in the Uruguayan capital next Thursday, the EU said.

Meanwhile, the 14-nation Lima Group - made up of and Latin American - meets in on Monday. Eleven of its members have recognized Guaido.

Guaido moved to expand his international support by reassuring - Venezuela's main creditor and a long-time ally of the socialist regime - that he would honor bilateral agreements if successful in ousting Maduro.

Another key ally, Russia, hit out Sunday against "destructive outside interference" in Venezuela's problems.

